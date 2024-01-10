Houthis launch fresh Red Sea barrage as Blinken tries to contain Gaza War

RAMALLAH, West Bank—Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched their largest barrage so far of missiles and drones into the crucial Red Sea shipping lane while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his efforts to prevent the conflict in Gaza from escalating into a broader regional war.
RAMALLAH, West Bank—Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched their largest barrage so far of missiles and drones into the crucial Red Sea shipping lane while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his efforts to prevent the conflict in Gaza from escalating into a broader regional war.
Blinken sat down with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank as part of a tour through the region, which also includes half a dozen Arab states, as well as Turkey.
Blinken sat down with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank as part of a tour through the region, which also includes half a dozen Arab states, as well as Turkey.
The Biden administration’s primary goal is to bring Israel and Arab nations together and harness their influence in the region to prevent the Israeli invasion of Gaza from spilling over to other areas. Another goal is working out a plan for what U.S. officials hope will result in a unified Palestinian government overseeing both the West Bank and Gaza.
To gain Israel’s interest, U.S. officials are insisting on what they call a “revitalized" Palestinian Authority, with some seeking to reduce Abbas’s powers along with the appointment of new Palestinian officials to key positions or even Abbas’s replacement. Blinken was greeted at the presidential compound in Ramallah by Hussein Al-Sheikh, the second-highest-ranking member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which includes the Fatah party that currently governs the West Bank.
Overnight strikes in the Red Sea by the Houthis, a Shia-group backed by Iran that is been waging a prolonged fight for dominance with the recognized Yemeni government, are complicating Blinken’s diplomatic mission, however. He is expected to travel later Wednesday to Bahrain, a member of the U.S.-led Red Sea coalition meant to safeguard international naval traffic through the region’s busiest shipping lanes.
The latest Houthi barrage came nearly a week after the U.S. and an international coalition warned that continued attacks by the Yemeni rebels would come at a cost, and the U.S. military has prepared options to strike the group. The barrage, including 18 drones, two cruise missiles and a ballistic missile, caused no damage or injuries, said U.S. Central Command.
The continued attacks have caused international shipping companies to reroute from the Red Sea around Southern Africa and brought the Houthis to the forefront of a number of Iranian-backed groups in the region that the U.S. says have sought to turn the conflict in Gaza into a broader conflict.
“We’re determined…that we not see escalation, that we don’t have the conflict spread, and we’ve made that very clear," Blinken said at a briefing with journalists. “But, of course, if our personnel, if our forces are threatened or attacked, we’ll take appropriate steps. We’ll respond."
The United Nations Security Council plans a vote on Wednesday to condemn the Houthi violence and demand an immediate end to their attacks on merchant and commercial shipping. The Houthis initially launched attacks on Israel following its air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, but the failure to penetrate Israel’s air defense systems have caused it to turn to other targets, primarily international shipping lanes, including those in and out of the Suez Canal.
More than 23,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, since Israel’s ground invasion began, according to Palestinian health authorities. The figures don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. That offensive began following the Hamas-led Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel, where militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 others hostage.
Blinken’s current trip is his fourth since fighting began and comes as an Israeli delegation is in Egypt to revive talks around freeing the remaining hostages in Gaza, which Israel estimates to number around 130 people.
In Ramallah, Blinken and his aides began a meeting late morning Wednesday with Abbas and senior Palestinian officials, with topics expected to include ideas on the future governance of the Gaza Strip that have already been discussed with Arab leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom Blinken met at the start of his regional tour.
A key obstacle is the state of the Palestinian Authority, which some U.S. and other international critics see as weak, undemocratic and corrupt. The Biden administration is hoping that an overhaul of the authority—possibly including its leadership—will soften Israeli resistance to allowing it to govern Gaza as the conflict eases. Blinken and Abbas didn’t speak to reporters at the Palestinian leader’s compound, and U.S. officials didn’t preview any expected announcements from the sit-down.
Abbas, who is 88, has demanded a cease-fire in Gaza and has publicly welcomed reform of the Palestinian Authority, the body that exercises nominal Palestinian self-government in the West Bank, though Egyptian sources say he is unlikely to countenance any loss of power. The Palestinian Authority exercised authority over Gaza until a conflict there in 2007 in which Hamas usurped total control of the strip. The U.S. has designated Hamas a terrorist organization.
Israel’s right-wing government opposes the emergence of a Palestinian state and has rejected a U.S. proposal to have the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, play a role in the future of Gaza.
Summer Said in Dubai also contributed to this article.
Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com and Thomas Grove at thomas.grove@wsj.com