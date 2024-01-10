Houthis launch fresh Red Sea barrage as Blinken tries to contain Gaza War

A key obstacle is the state of the Palestinian Authority, which some U.S. and other international critics see as weak, undemocratic and corrupt. The Biden administration is hoping that an overhaul of the authority—possibly including its leadership—will soften Israeli resistance to allowing it to govern Gaza as the conflict eases. Blinken and Abbas didn’t speak to reporters at the Palestinian leader’s compound, and U.S. officials didn’t preview any expected announcements from the sit-down.