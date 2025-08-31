Houthis vow to ‘avenge killings’ after Israel kills rebel premier Ghalib al-Rahawi, says, ‘criminal enemy…’

The Houthi movement in Yemen has confirmed that an Israeli airstrike on Thursday killed their Prime Minister, Ghalib al-Rahawi, along with several other ministers.

Rahawi, who was appointed last year, was killed along with other officials during the attack on Thursday, the rebels said. Israel has been striking Huthi targets for months in response to the rebels' attacks, which they say are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

“We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy,” a Huthi statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," it added.

Backed by Iran, the Houthis have launched multiple drone and missile attacks on Israel since the Gaza war began in October 2023. In response to Al-Rahawi’s death, the group vowed retaliation.

On Thursday, Israeli forces had said they “struck a Huthi terrorist regime military target”.

But on Saturday, Israel's military said in a statement: “Among the senior officials present at the site during the strike was the Huthi Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, who was eliminated in the strike, along with additional senior officials.”

Who takes over Rahawi's role? The Houthis called Thursday's gathering “a routine workshop organised by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year”.

The head of the rebels' supreme political council, Mehdi al-Mashat, vowed to avenge the killings.

“We promise to God, to the dear Yemeni people and the families of the martyrs and wounded that we will take revenge,” Mashat said in a video message posted on Telegram.

He warned foreign companies to leave Israel “before it's too late”.

US-based Yemen analyst Mohammed Al Basha noted that previously, the Israelis had targeted infrastructure such as ports and power stations.

“The strikes indicate a shift in Israeli operational focus away from transportation and energy infrastructure toward targeted assassinations of high-value personnel,” Basha, author of the Basha Report, told AFP.

It is "an escalation that, regardless of the final casualty count, is likely to shake the Huthi leadership at its core", he added.

“This operation bears the hallmarks of a signals intelligence-driven strike, and it is possible that additional senior Huthi leaders were en route to the location.”

The rebel group is part of Iran's “axis of resistance”, an anti-Israel alliance.

Since the Gaza war began nearly two years ago, Israel has leveraged its significant intelligence capabilities to systematically target and eliminate key leaders of Iran's most powerful regional proxies.

In a major operation last year, Israel assassinated Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Just two months later, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Within Gaza, Israeli forces eliminated top Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar last October, and his brother Mohammed Sinwar was killed seven months later. Hamas officially acknowledged Mohammed's death only recently, featuring him in a commemorative photo collage of senior figures killed by Israel, CNN reported.

In December, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning that Israel would extend its operations to target senior Houthi leadership as well, a threat that appears to have materialised with the recent killing of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi.