Houthis warn civilians to evacuate all Saudi Aramco oil facilities after Saudi-led coalition's Yemen alert

Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday warned civilians and employees to evacuate all Saudi Aramco oil facilities, hours after a Saudi-led military coalition issued an evacuation warning for an oil facility in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, AFP reported.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company — the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa — for their own safety," Saudi coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map showing the facility’s location on the outskirts of the city.