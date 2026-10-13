Subscribe

Houthis warn civilians to evacuate all Saudi Aramco oil facilities after Saudi-led coalition's Yemen alert

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have warned civilians and employees to evacuate all Saudi Aramco oil facilities.

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published13 Oct 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday warned civilians and employees to evacuate all Saudi Aramco oil facilities, hours after a Saudi-led military coalition issued an evacuation warning for an oil facility in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, AFP reported.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company — the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa — for their own safety," Saudi coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map showing the facility’s location on the outskirts of the city.

Advertisement

More details awaited

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsWorldHouthis warn civilians to evacuate all Saudi Aramco oil facilities after Saudi-led coalition's Yemen alert
Advertisement
Read Next Story