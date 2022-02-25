How $300 billion foreign currency held by Russia can disrupt global markets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“When flows change, spreads can gap," Pozsar wrote in a report Thursday. “If things escalate, it’s hard not to see a direct impact on FX swaps and U.S. dollar Libor fixings given Russia’s vast financial surpluses and where those surpluses are deployed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“When flows change, spreads can gap," Pozsar wrote in a report Thursday. “If things escalate, it’s hard not to see a direct impact on FX swaps and U.S. dollar Libor fixings given Russia’s vast financial surpluses and where those surpluses are deployed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russia’s central bank and private sector have almost $1 trillion of liquid wealth, with a much larger share of this held in U.S. dollars than most people realize, even after the country sold all its Treasuries holdings in 2018, Pozsar wrote. He estimates about $200 billion is held in foreign-exchange swaps, with another $100 billion in deposits at foreign banks.
Russia’s central bank and private sector have almost $1 trillion of liquid wealth, with a much larger share of this held in U.S. dollars than most people realize, even after the country sold all its Treasuries holdings in 2018, Pozsar wrote. He estimates about $200 billion is held in foreign-exchange swaps, with another $100 billion in deposits at foreign banks.
That’s a large enough amount to substantially shift funding markets, according to Pozsar. The Bank of Russia’s U.S. dollar exposure is about 50%, compared with the 20% it reports, Credit Suisse estimates.
That’s a large enough amount to substantially shift funding markets, according to Pozsar. The Bank of Russia’s U.S. dollar exposure is about 50%, compared with the 20% it reports, Credit Suisse estimates.