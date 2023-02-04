How a balloon burst Sino-American talks

- America’s top diplomat cancels his trip to Beijing
Of all the things that could have upended the first trip to China by an American secretary of state since 2018, few would have bet on a Chinese balloon over Montana. On February 2nd the Pentagon revealed that it was tracking the high-altitude inflatable, which it said was for intelligence gathering. The next day American officials said the White House was postponing Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, which had been due to start on February 5th. -