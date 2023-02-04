How a balloon burst Sino-American talks

Much less clear is what the Chinese balloon (or airship) is designed for and how it ended up floating into American airspace. It appeared this week high in the sky above Montana, to be greeted with amazement among observers on the ground. Some watchers at first took it for a day-time star. Analysts struggled to understand what it was doing there. In an age when the sky is full of satellites providing very detailed imagery of the Earth’s surface, China seemed to have reverted to an inferior intelligence-gathering technology first used by the French in the 18th century and, since the end of the cold war, largely superseded by newer techniques.