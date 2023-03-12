The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse is being deemed the biggest bank failure since the Global Financial Crisis or what was also known as Washington Mutual in 2008. The go-to bank for several start-ups in the United states and abroad saw a rapid fall int heir stocks leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo.

Startup founders in California’s Bay Area are panicking about access to money and paying employees. Fears of contagion have reached Canada, India and China. In the UK, SVB’s unit is set to be declared insolvent, has already ceased trading and is no longer taking new customers. On Saturday, the leaders of roughly 180 tech companies sent a letter calling on UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to intervene.

Here is a timeline of how a bank collapsed in just 48 hours

The SVB Paranoia

-On Wednesday, 8 March, SVB sold $21 billion worth of bond assets at a loss of $1.8 billion. The bank also announced that it was conducting a capital raise.

-Despite this the bank witnessed a wave of withdrawals

-Further, Crypto-based lender Silvergate's announcement on Wednesday of a plan to wind down operations and facilitate liquidate owing to heavy losses following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, led to increased withdrawals from SVB

The SVB Crash

-This took the SVB stock in a downward spiral, crashing over 60%

-On Thursday, 9 March, regulatory filing at the end of business day showed that SVB had a negative cash balance of $958 million. The filing also said that “despite the bank being in sound financial condition prior to March 9th, investors and depositors reacted by withdrawing $42 billion of deposits, causing a run on the bank".

The FDIC Takeover of SVB

-On Friday, 10 March, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that SVB “was closed today by the California Department of Protection and Innovation, which appointed the FDIC as receiver"

-FDIC has informed that all insured depositors will have complete access to their deposits until Monday, 13 March

-They also noted that the insured deposits have a cap of $250,000. Anyone who has over $250,000 in their accounts are required to call a toll-free number.

-FDIC will henceforth oversee the sale of the assets of SVB. The uninsured depositors will be paid dividends from the asset sale.

What is SVB?

The Silicon Valley Bank was founded in 1983. It specialized in banking for tech startups. It provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies. This bank was also among the top 20 American commercial banks, with $209 billion in total assets at the end of last year, according to the FDIC.

What’s next for SVB

So, while a broader contagion is unlikely, smaller banks that are disproportionately tied to cash-strapped industries like tech and crypto may be in for a rough ride, CNN quoted Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Everyone on Wall Street knew that the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign would eventually break something, and right now that is taking down small banks," Moya said on Friday.

The FDIC typically sells a failed bank’s assets to other banks, using the proceeds to repay depositors whose funds weren’t insured.

A buyer could still emerge for SVB, though it’s far from guaranteed.