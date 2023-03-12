How a bank collapsed in 48 hours: A timeline of the SVB's downfall3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 05:52 PM IST
- Startup founders in California’s Bay Area are panicking about access to money and paying employees. Fears of contagion have reached Canada, India and China
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse is being deemed the biggest bank failure since the Global Financial Crisis or what was also known as Washington Mutual in 2008. The go-to bank for several start-ups in the United states and abroad saw a rapid fall int heir stocks leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×