How a Canadian province contained the Brazilian covid-19 variant
- British Columbia quickly imposed limits on indoor activities and used genomic surveillance to identify where vaccines were most needed
A Canadian province curbed an outbreak of the P.1 coronavirus variant believed to have originated in Brazil through a combination of targeted vaccinations and physical-distancing rules, moves that health experts say can offer lessons to other jurisdictions dealing with rising variant cases.
British Columbia was among the biggest known P.1 hot spots outside Brazil in early April, and the latest data available from the provincial government suggests that variant accounts for roughly one in three new Covid-19 cases. The Western province has attracted attention from public-health experts in Canada and abroad, with many saying decisive actions by the provincial government in recent weeks helped slow the spread, alleviating stress on the healthcare system and reducing the overall Covid-19 caseload.
