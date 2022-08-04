How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo

Investigators hired by the board also questioned her about three sets of revenue numbers for FY21 that Zilingo had shared with external parties: $190 million, $164 million and $140 million. Bose explained to them that the $190 million had been circulated before the year closed and before the cancellation of masks and other orders. The $140 million was used in a due diligence report for fundraising, while the $164 million included uninvoiced revenue, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. But another document the company shared with a potential investor, seen by Bloomberg News, shows Zilingo’s net revenue for the year was about $40 million. A representative for Kroll Inc., the firm that conducted the probe, declined to comment.