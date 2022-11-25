How a Kerala man robbed his Dubai-based father-in-law with over 100 cr? Read

Hasan also stated that the alleged fraud or cheating started with his son-in-law asking for around ₹4 crore to pay the fine imposed on the latter after an Enforcement Directorate raid. Thereafter, under various pretexts, like buying land or opening a footwear showroom, his son-in-law managed to obtain over ₹92 crore from him, he told the channel.

