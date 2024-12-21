How a routine spending bill turned Washington upside down

Democrats including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) sought to exploit the dynamic, painting “oligarch" Musk as the one pulling the strings. Others referred to Musk as the new president. Several Republican lawmakers called for Musk to be the next House speaker. It couldn’t be determined how much Trump and Musk coordinated in advance of the billionaire Tesla chief executive’s move to go public with his opposition to the legislation, though aides noted that they speak every day and Musk has been a constant presence at Mar-a-Lago.