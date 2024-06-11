How a shadow fleet of ancient tankers keeps Russian oil flowing

An armada of old tanker ships has sprung up to move sanctioned Russian and Iranian oil, putting sailors in peril and threatening environmental catastrophes.

At the center of this trade is a surprising new player in global shipping: Gabon, a nation better known for its dense rainforest and a recent coup than maritime acumen.

The Gabonese ship registry has ballooned to hold more than 100 tankers, according to ship brokers and owners, and an official at an established rival registry. Lloyd’s List Intelligence estimates more than 70 of those vessels have obscure ownership and form part of a shadow fleet of tankers dedicated to sanctioned oil trades.

Other ships sport banners from Comoros—a tiny island nation on the other side of Africa off the coast of Mozambique—or Cameroon.

In opting for these obscure “flag states," the shadow fleet is sidestepping a system that has long helped keep the oceans safe, by ensuring ships are properly insured and seaworthy, and that sailors are well treated.

“It’s a major problem for all of us. Many of these ships are beyond the inspection and oversight regime that the world has constructed since the big tanker disasters of the ’80s and ‘90s," said William MacLachlan, partner at shipping-focused law firm HFW.

“It is an accident waiting to happen."

Last year, the Gabon-flagged Pablo burst into flames off the coast of Malaysia, killing three crew members, according to Malaysian officials. The empty tanker was 26 years old, according to a public maritime database. Malaysian authorities are still trying to figure out who owned Pablo, the officials said.

At least 17 crew members have died in three accidents involving Comoros-flagged ships since 2022, according to a Wall Street Journal tally of incidents reported in shipping-industry publications, including on a boxship from Russia that split in two.

Old vessels are prone to major accidents and many ships in the shadow fleet lack reliable insurance, said Harry Theochari, a senior consultant at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

The Gabon embassy in Paris didn’t respond to requests for comment, and an official at its Rome embassy hung up when asked for comment. The Cameroon embassy in Washington and the Comoros U.N. mission didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The flag-state system grew up after World War II, when international maritime law made these countries responsible for ensuring ships followed rules on safety, fuel quality, recycling and working conditions.

Flag states maintain registries recording ship ownership and loans secured against vessels, and help investigate accidents. Some labor-intensive functions, like ship inspections, are outsourced to private-sector groups such as DNV and Bureau Veritas, sometimes known as classification societies.

Small states have long offered sweeteners to shipowners, such as cheaper registration fees, lower taxes and less stringent checks. But over time, the reputation of some traditional “flags of convenience" has improved. Two of the largest, Liberia and the Marshall Islands, are on a whitelist whose boats don’t need regular checks by European ports.

The new flags of convenience pose a greater danger, according to shipping executives. Ships flying the Gabonese flag—which is made up of three horizontal stripes, in green, yellow and blue—have called so rarely at European ports that they aren’t even on the blacklist, although Comoros and Cameroon are.

The shift took off last year, when Russia’s tanker fleet needed new flags to skirt U.S. sanctions enforcers. The migration from flags such as Liberia helped Russia move crude to buyers in India and China—and keep funding the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Now, ships carrying these new flags or simply sailing under false flags make up as much as 15% of all tankers at sea, shipowners and brokers estimate. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Gabon’s registry has grown six times to become Africa’s second-largest, according to data from Clarksons, a shipbroker.

Gabon-flagged vessels have been involved in ship-to-ship transfers of Russian petroleum in international waters off the coast of Kalamata in southern Greece since the war began, according to Greek maritime officials.

Gabon was one of France’s closest allies in Africa, until the army ousted its president in September. The U.S. is jostling for influence there with China, which is seeking to station forces on the country’s Atlantic coast.

Gabon’s government outsources the shipping registry to outsiders—a firm called Intershipping Services LLC.

Intershipping is based in Ajman, the smallest member of the United Arab Emirates, and has representatives in Greece and India. It says that with the Gabonese flag it aims to offer “a high-level registry at a very competitive fee." Intershipping has been the authorized representative of the Gabon maritime administration since 2018, its website says.

Representatives for the Gabonese ship registry and Intershipping Services didn’t respond to requests for comment. A person who answered the phone at a U.A.E. office for Intershipping said the firm ran the Gabon registry and was owned by Akram Shaikh.

Shaikh is also linked to the shipping industry of Comoros, where he was made commissioner for maritime affairs in 1999, according to the website of Comoros Shipping Services. That company says it is the authorized maritime representative for Comoros in India.

The ships Gabon has taken on include around 50 owned by Russia-controlled Sovcomflot, which had previously used Liberian flags, according to people familiar with the matter. Russian state tankers may have increased their vulnerability to sanctions because the company behind Liberia’s ship registry is incorporated in the U.S.

Gabon also gained dozens more vessels linked to the shadow fleet, the maritime database shows.

Crew safety onboard the shadow fleet is a particular concern.

Umar Bello said he has done two round-trip voyages on a 24-year-old Gabon-flagged tanker moving Russian oil cargoes from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk to India.

Bello, a Nigerian mechanic, said sailors bring aboard their own first-aid kits and medicine like antibiotics. If a sailor gets sick and can’t work, he doesn’t get paid. The crew work 12-hour shifts, eat canned food and are cut off from home, with no internet at sea.

“They pay a third in front when you get on the ship and the rest when the trip is complete. It’s all in cash and it’s twice what you get on other ships," said Bello.

Aarvi Herath, a 19-year-old from Colombo, joined a Comoros-flagged ship bound for China as a deckhand when it refueled in Sri Lanka in January. He said the journey was “a nightmare," though he earned more a day than he would in a month on land.

The tanker was 22 years old, Herath said—well past the point at which tankers used to go to scrap. “There were big waves, a lot of wind and the ship made noises like it would break up. I threw up all the time," Herath said.

