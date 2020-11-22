How a so-so physics student finally won his Nobel

At 13, when he was preparing to take the entrance exam for the army cadet school, he contracted polio and for a time had to be carried to his bath by a maid. He had to give up his plans for the army. To get to his regular school, he said, “I could no longer take the steps of the bus because they were too high for me." He wobbled to school every day for nearly two hours, eventually training himself to walk at the same pace as others, although he never regained much use of his right arm.