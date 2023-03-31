How a Ukrainian Soldier’s Final Act of Defiance Made Him a Hero

In a photograph taken in Bakhmut, Pvt. Matsievskiy appears, hand on weapon, with a Band-Aid over his eyebrow covering a cut received when he struck his head while unloading a train. He was obstinate, according to four of the men who served with him, and a heavy smoker. Staff Sgt. Vasyl Zamola, a driver before the war, recalled him declaring he would never be taken captive. Like many Ukrainians brought up in the Soviet Union, he mostly spoke Russian, Sgt. Zamola said.

