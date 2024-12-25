How a young mayor turned her town into a hub for ‘Pig Butchering’ scammers
Feliz Solomon , Patricia Kowsmann , Jemal R. Brinson , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 25 Dec 2024, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryWSJ got rare access to a criminal enclave in the Philippines from which gangs targeted people around the world, including Americans.
BAMBAN, Philippines—Hundreds of law-enforcement agents burst into a large walled enclave in the middle of this town 60 miles northwest of Manila. From the outside, it looked like an ordinary cluster of buildings—shops, offices, homes—but in fact, it was a crime den from which Chinese gangs ran scams called pig butchering, swindling Americans and others around the world out of millions of dollars.
