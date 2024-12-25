How a young mayor turned her town into a hub for ‘Pig Butchering’ scammers

While industrial-scale scam compounds have sprouted across Southeast Asia, they have often been located in lawless or conflict-torn states such as Myanmar. But the enclave at Bamban shows how the criminals behind them became so emboldened by years of impunity that they barely bothered to hide. They set up their operation in plain sight in a town near the capital of one of Asia’s more stable democracies, taking advantage of pervasive corruption in the country.