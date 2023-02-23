How Adani stock rout hit tens of millions in Australian retirement savings

As the Adani-Hindenburg row continues, the Indian conglomerate has lost more than $136 billion in market capitalisation. The combined equity market value of the 10 companies within the Adani Group dropped below the $100 billion mark on Tuesday - a clear sign that efforts to reassure investors have not been wholly effective. The damage however goes beyond the obvious.

According to a report by The Guardian, Australian retirement savings worth tens of millions of dollars have been exposed to the beleaguered Group that also runs the country's contentious Carmichael coalmine and a rail project in Queensland.

Several major superannuation funds had reportedly invested in the company after allocating money to emerging markets to boost returns. This includes organisations that cater to government workers and Commonwealth Bank employees.

The list also includes Australia’s Australia's $243 billion sovereign wealth fund which has an exposure to two Adani companies that have recorded a significant dip over the past month. The Future Fund was set up to strengthen the commonwealth’s long-term financial position.

Meanwhile, the Australian Retirement Trust was exposed to at least six Adani entities worth several million dollars before Hindenburg report. According to the report, CBA’s super fund for its workers had a small exposure as did Brighter Super.