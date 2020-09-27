How Amy Coney Barrett went from law professor to high court in 4 years

But some conservatives were concerned about her sparse record, worried she'd end up like other potentially conservative justices who veered in a more moderate direction, a trap they fell into with Justice David Souter. Still, Trump saw something he liked, and allies like Scalia’s widow, Maureen, and Fox News host Sean Hannity spoke highly of her. Trump and McGahn set about elevating Barrett's profile for the next opening on the high court –- with Trump telling some aides he was “saving" her for Ginsburg's seat.