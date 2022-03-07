How an Iran nuclear deal could affect oil prices

Under the deal, the U.S. will waive sanctions on purchases of Iranian oil. Trump suspended the waivers entirely in 2019, effectively reviving sanctions on all countries trying to import Iranian crude. As with the original accord, the restored agreement is not expected to lift a historical ban on U.S. imports of Iranian oil, but it means countries will be able to buy it without fear of being hit by secondary sanctions. It may take roughly two months from when the deal is agreed for Iran to start selling oil on international markets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}