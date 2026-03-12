How are these major cities cutting pollution? London, San Francisco and Beijing offer a roadmap

Nineteen cities around the world have achieved “remarkable reductions” in air pollution, cutting levels of two harmful pollutants by more than 20% since 2010. London, San Francisco, and Beijing are among the list, according to a report by The Guardian.

Advertisement

The study report analysed nearly 100 cities globally and found that measures like expanding cycle lanes, increasing electric vehicle use, and restricting highly polluting vehicles played a crucial role in improving air quality.

Beijing, Warsaw lead pollution reduction According to the analysis, Beijing and Warsaw recorded the largest reduction in PM2.5, a dangerous fine particulate pollutant, cutting levels by more than 45%.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam and Rotterdam saw the biggest improvement in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution, reducing levels by over 40%.

Among American cities, San Francisco was the only one to cut both pollutants by more than 20%.

The report also found that China and Hong Kong account for nine of the 19 cities, while the remaining cities are in Europe.

Cities can solve air pollution crisis “This report shows that cities can achieve what was once thought impossible: cutting toxic air pollution by 20-45% in a little over a decade,” Cecilia Vaca Jones, executive director of Breathe Cities, one of the organisations behind the report, told The Guardian.

Advertisement

“This isn’t just happening in one corner of the world; from Warsaw to Bangkok, cities are proving that we have the tools to solve this crisis right now,” she added.

The report analysed cities that are part of the C40 and Breathe Cities networks, which focus on improving urban air quality and tackling climate change. It found that “substantial reductions” can be achieved within 15 years through deliberate policy action.

Examples include China’s rapid shift to electric cars, expansion of cycling infrastructure in European cities, London’s restrictions on polluting vehicles, and Warsaw’s move away from coal and wood for home heating.

Air pollution a major health threat Scientists warn that burning fossil fuels releases toxic gases and harmful particles, posing serious risks to human health.

Advertisement

Fine particles such as PM2.5 can enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, damaging organs including the brain. Nitrogen dioxide can irritate airways and contribute to acid rain.

“Air pollution is often presented as a problem that is too difficult to solve and one that is politically unpopular,” Dr. Gary Fuller, an air pollution scientist at Imperial College London, was quoted as saying in the report.

“This report shows that bold policies can improve the air that we breathe,” he said.

Global air quality still a concern Despite the improvements in some cities, air pollution remains a major global challenge. A study last year found that nearly every country in the world has air that is more polluted than doctors recommend.

Advertisement

Only seven countries met the air quality guidelines of the World Health Organization for PM2.5, according to data from IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

Experts say there are no completely safe levels of PM2.5, but following WHO guidelines could save millions of lives every year.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.