How Baby Boomers are coping with Covid-19’s financial hit

After Sue Sweetra was laid off because of the pandemic, the 56-year-old widow began volunteering regularly at a free farmers market, where she and other volunteers received boxes of potatoes, onions, turkey and cheese.

“That helped stretch my budget," says Ms. Sweetra, who lost her job as an operating-room nurse when all elective surgery was canceled. “I spent $40 on groceries in May." Not knowing when or if she would be called back to work, Ms. Sweetra also decided to sell the Crested Butte, Colo., home she shared with her late husband and move into a smaller place.

The pandemic has left many people at or near retirement age out of work and unexpectedly living on a shoestring budget. They’re cutting their high-speed internet and life-insurance premiums. Frills like subscriptions are gone.

About 58% of baby boomers saw their jobs negatively affected by Covid-19, according to a survey by Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

Many are too young to collect Social Security, which can begin at 62, or use Medicare, which starts at 65, and don’t have enough money set aside. Less than half of working Americans over 60 feel their retirement savings are on track, and 13% had no retirement savings, according to a 2019 report by the Federal Reserve.

The stock market has recovered its losses from earlier this year, which helps those who have 401(k) or other retirement accounts, but not everyone has those investments. Moreover, financial advisers warn against prematurely tapping retirement savings.

Getting a new job at their age can be difficult.

“Once an older person loses his or her job, it takes longer to find a new one," says Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. More than half of older workers are in jobs that can’t be done from home and with Covid-19 riskier for older adults, they’re concerned about returning to the workplace. “You either face a health risk of returning to work too early or an economic risk of running out of money," she says.

Everyone defines shoestring differently, and what is a pared-down budget for one person might be extravagant to another. Where people live makes a difference: A study released in June found that $1 million in savings lasts 23 years in Mississippi compared with 10 years in Hawaii.

Even those who began preparing for retirement in their mid-20s find plans upended by the pandemic.

Gary Stigen, 61, and his wife, Liz, 59, began meeting with financial advisers soon after they married and saved regularly. Over the years, the couple, who live in Coon Rapids, Minn., invested in vacation property, buying and fixing up cabins and mobile homes in Minnesota and Florida. They now own a cabin by Lake Augusta in Minnesota and are paying off a house in Florida. They planned to sell their family home this year to pay off the Florida mortgage

Everything is on hold. Mr. Stigen’s position as regional facility manager at Cabela’s, an outdoor-recreation retailer, was eliminated in coronavirus-related downsizing, and he hasn’t found another job. Ms. Stigen hasn’t returned to her part-time job as a hair stylist or gone back to volunteering with the Salvation Army food shelf, because she cares for her 83-year-old mother, who has stage 4 lung cancer and is concerned about contagion.

Mr. Stigen started a spending journal and examined all expenses. They cut cable TV and high-speed internet service. They quit the gym and her monthly subscription for make-up samples. “I love make-up but I don’t need to spend that $30 a month," she says.

They’ve been relying on unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and obtained health coverage through the MinnesotaCare program. “We are getting by day by day," says Mr. Stigen. “I’m not sure how we are going to pay all our expenses until we get through this Covid mess."

Many who are still working are cutting discretionary expenses because they doubt the economy will bounce back quickly, which could jeopardize their jobs.

Project-management specialist Patrick Metzger works on a contract basis and was concerned about the impact of the virus. “I’m 57. That can be a challenge when seeking employment. If the economy declines and my skills are less in demand, what would I do?" says Mr. Metzger, who lives in Toronto and isn’t eligible for full government pension until he is 65.

Before this year, Mr. Metzger tallied income and spending in his head, rather than writing down. After the pandemic hit, he created a spreadsheet listing monthly income and expenses, with variables for what-if scenarios, such as fewer contracts. He made cuts. “I’m over-insured and it’s expensive." His “other" category—everything besides food, shelter and clothing—represents about 15% of his monthly expenses. He says he can whittle that down by about 75% if needed.

His biggest asset is his house, which he co-owns with his ex-wife and doesn’t want to sell. “We chose not to sell it for our son," says Mr. Metzger, who lives in an apartment.

Some people earmark income for specific expenses, such as insurance, taxes and car repairs, to keep track of spending.

Dave Wysocki, 66, was laid off July 1, ending a 32-year career working in the box office and finance department of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Although he receives about $4,000 a month in pension and Social Security funds, he monitors spending carefully, knowing how quickly it adds up. Two years ago, he had $20,000 in car and home-equity debt and needed budget counseling from a financial coach.

“I assign each dollar to a category—food, transportation, utilities," he says. Money not used goes into an “Unspent Account" and tapped for one-time expenses, like drawing up a will with his attorney, which he did in July and cost $700, and replacing a blown car compressor in June.

Right now, he has a $10,000 emergency fund, which he wants to increase to $15,000. He’d like another job, ideally a position that involves helping others, but isn’t sure given the economy, Covid-19 and age, whether that’s doable. “Can I go back to work somewhere?" he says. “By no means, at 66, am I ready to say I will never work again."

Ms. Sweetra, the operating-room nurse, worked at a Denver hospital and her husband, who was 16 years older, worked at Lockheed Martin. After he received an early-retirement package, the couple moved to Crested Butte. When he died in 2015, her emotional world unraveled and so did her financial one because she was no longer receiving his Social Security, which was 40% of their income.

She tapped her retirement savings to help pay bills and told her friend Bev Miller, who is also a financial coach, “I’m bleeding money and don’t know how to stop." Ms. Miller helped Ms. Sweetra put together a budget and create an emergency fund, which grew to $24,000.

In January 2019, Ms. Sweetra, a non-smoker and active hiker and skier, was diagnosed with lung cancer and out of work for 8 months. She returned to work in October, only to be laid off again in March. Her part-time job in Crested Butte as a dental assistant also ended.

Her emergency fund dwindled to $3,000. After consulting her financial coach, Ms. Sweetra decided to sell her house in Crested Butte and is getting ready to move to a smaller house outside the city limits, where sales taxes are about 4.5% compared to about 9.4%.

It wasn’t an easy decision. She and husband bought the Crested Butte house as their dream retirement home. It will always remain special, she says, but “it’s time for me to make my own dreams."

Financial-Planning Advice for a Pandemic

Set aside money for an emergency fund. Plan where your money is going before you spend it. If you’re in debt, cut your lifestyle to the bone to get out of debt as soon as possible. “People spend, spend and spend and if they have any money left, they put it into savings or pay off debt rather than doing that first." Even if you don’t have to fret over what you spend, create a budget.

—Bev Miller, Bev Financial Coaching Service, Pittsburgh

Plan for 24 months of uncertainty. Consider the worst-case scenarios, and have a plan for all of them, from selling cars to homes. Determine what is necessary spending and cut the discretionary. Stay away from credit cards. Exercise outside—it’s free. “The world has shifted under how you would normally manage a shoestring budget. In the past, when the economy was growing, you could get by with another job, part-time, or in a new field, to make ends meet."

—Victor Medina, attorney and financial planner, Medina Law Group, Pennington, N.J.

Sell your big-city home and find a nice, small town in the Midwest, Southwest or Pacific Northwest where property values are still reasonable, and bank the difference. Put the money into mutual funds, Treasuries or some other dependable source of income to supplement Social Security. The big challenge is finding a buyer for inflated city property, so you may have to wait until May of next year.

—William Seavey, retirement consultant, Cambria, Calif.

Retirement funds should never be perceived as an emergency resource. What happens when those funds are depleted and retirement is around the corner? Everyone should have an emergency nest egg: what you need to live on for six months and keep in a savings account, preferably FDIC insured, so that it is liquid and accessible when needed. Ideally, most people should work, if possible, to normal retirement age at a minimum—age 65 to 67. You are less likely to tap retirement savings early, you might spend less because time is spent on the job, and it also helps keep the body and brain sharp.

—Gerald Lofkin, founder of Proficient Wealth Counselors. Norwood, Mass.

Try to get through 90 days and then reassess before making a big move like drawing from Social Security early or selling a house. Consider part time or consulting work. Be creative: Siblings have moved in together, and neighbors share garbage cans and split collection fees. Talk to lenders about possibly restructuring debt. Look at health-insurance options, including the Affordable Care Act and Cobra.

—Michelle Young, adviser with Ameriprise Financial Services LLC

