How Baby Boomers are coping with Covid-19’s financial hit

Retirement funds should never be perceived as an emergency resource. What happens when those funds are depleted and retirement is around the corner? Everyone should have an emergency nest egg: what you need to live on for six months and keep in a savings account, preferably FDIC insured, so that it is liquid and accessible when needed. Ideally, most people should work, if possible, to normal retirement age at a minimum—age 65 to 67. You are less likely to tap retirement savings early, you might spend less because time is spent on the job, and it also helps keep the body and brain sharp.