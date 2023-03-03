The largest bird flu outbreaks in recorded history have brought back the fear of another pandemic. Dr. Jay Varma, director of Cornell University’s Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response, stated, as quoted by USA Today “There’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty about what is currently happening with bird flu and what might happen in the future".

Now, the potential for the virus to mutate and be transmissible from birds to humans is a significant concern, potentially leading to another pandemic. However, the same can be averted if certain protocols are maintained. Here's a look at it:

How can we protect the poultry?

Avian influenza, particularly the H5N1 strain, threatens poultry farms, food security, and farm workers' health. Culling infected animals is increasingly difficult due to the growing number of affected farms.

Some countries, such as China, vaccinate poultry, but current vaccines cause birds to test positive for the virus, impacting international trade. To solve this, Microbiologist Adel Talaat at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and his colleagues are developing a vaccine that uses only a small part of the virus’s DNA. Tests targeting other genetic regions could differentiate between birds that have been vaccinated and those that are infected.

Meanwhile, Nichola Hill, an ecologist at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, told Nature magazine, poultry farmers could also raise a wider variety of bird breeds in order to stop the virus.

How wildlife can be conserved?

H5N1 has become entrenched in wild bird populations over the past year, but there are “some small Band-Aids we can put on things", says epidemiologist David Stallknecht at the University of Georgia in Athens, told Nature. And, it is impossible to vaccinate the whole population of birds.

However, vaccines may protect certain species. Researchers aim to identify the most affected bird species and their implications on the spread of avian flu, which could help farmers take preventive measures against outbreaks. Such measures may include cleaning up bird-attracting grain and washing boots. This research could also help scientists target conservation efforts.

How to avert another pandemic?

While ancestral versions of the H5N1 virus have been circulating among birds for a while, the risk of a human pandemic is currently low. However, the recent increase in cases among wild birds and the transmission of the virus between mammals increase the risk of the virus spreading in humans.

The death of the girl in Cambodia — and the fact that her father also tested positive for avian influenza — has renewed concerns about whether bird flu could spark widespread infection in people, or even a pandemic, the Nature article said.

Therefore, increased surveillance of people who work in the poultry sector is suggested to quickly detect and isolate anyone who becomes infected.

Moreover, if a pandemic were to occur, there are tools available to combat the disease, including approved human vaccines against avian flu and the use of antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu. The World Health Organization monitors the evolution of the virus to update vaccines appropriately, and the United States has a stockpile of vaccines. Non-pharmaceutical tools such as face masks can also limit the spread of the disease.