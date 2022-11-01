How Bolsonaro's defeat leads the rise of left in Latin America

Who is Lula da Silva

Lula da Silva last served as the President of Brazil from 2003-2010. The former president had to deal with severe health issues as well as some serious corruption charges. The very next year after stepping down from Presidency, Lula da Silva was convicted of his charges and was awarded 12-year imprisonment. However, his political career saw a ray of hope when Brazil’s Supreme Court overturned the decision. During this tenure, the leader has claimed to focus on necessities in the country like the public health system, return state-driven economic growth, alleviate poverty and save the environment. Under his tenure as President, India’s relationship with Brazil flourished. He also visited India as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade in 2004, 2007, and 2008.