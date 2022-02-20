The coronavirus will not disappear but we can end the public health emergency due to it with treatment drugs and anti-Covid vaccines, WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan recently said.

“The opportunity for the virus to disappear is not there. But what we are trying to do here is to end the public health emergency associated with the virus," said Ryan.

“I do see us getting out of this although new variants will keep emerging because we need to reach a point where ordinary people can get on with their lives. People need to think that scientists and experts can help us do so via vaccines and drugs," he added.

Ryan said that people may have to observe a higher level of vigilance for longer than expected, meaning wearing masks may be required in certain situations in future too and keep their windows open.

“But what we need is to invest in the longer-term, looking into the future. So, when the next pandemic occurs, we are in a position to do these things quicker. There is a lot that we can fix in advance of any further event and there is a lot we can fix before this once ends," said Ryan.

This comes even as the World Health Organization earlier this week urged governments to improve vaccination rates and rapid testing as infections have risen from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, especially in eastern Europe.

Several countries have announced plans to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks if daily infection numbers kept falling.

However, Ryan had earlier said to not lift all restrictions in a hurry.

“I think it's a transition phase for many countries, not every country in the same situation. Those countries who are making decisions to open up more broadly also need to be sure of capacity to reintroduce measures, with community acceptance, if needed. So as if we open the doors quickly, you better be very well able to close them very quickly as well," he had said.

Ryan recently also stated that now is not the time for countries to change isolation requirements for people who test positive in rapid antigen or PCR tests.

The WHO said earlier this week that the number of new coronavirus cases globally fell by 19% in the last week while the number of deaths remained stable.

The UN health agency said in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.

