How China reacts to India banning 54 apps that threaten security. Read here

The relevant Indian departments have been taking measures to put pressure on Chinese enterprises and related services, which has damaged the legitimate interests of companies
With as many as 220 Chinese apps being banned in India, Beijing, expressing concerns, said it affected the Chinese companies' interests, Sputnik reported. Earlier this week, as many as 54 Chinese origin apps were banned.
Regarding the issue, Chinese Commerce Ministry's spokesperson Gao Feng on Thursday said, the ban damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
"For a certain period of time, the relevant Indian departments have been taking several measures to put pressure on Chinese enterprises and related services in the country, which has seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, with China expressing serious concern in this regard," said Gao.
He further hoped that India would be able to take appropriate measures to maintain the positive dynamics of economic cooperation between the two countries.
The bilateral trade increased by 43I in 2021 in per year terms, reaching USD 125.7 billion, according to Sputnik.
Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo.