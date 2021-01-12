How China won Trump’s trade war and got Americans to foot the bill

More than three quarters of 200-plus US manufacturers in and around Shanghai surveyed in September said they didn’t intend to move production out of China. U.S. companies regularly cite the rapid growth of China’s consumer market combined with its strong manufacturing capabilities as reasons for expanding there. “No matter how high the Trump administration raised any tariffs, it was going to be very difficult to dissuade US companies from investing," said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.