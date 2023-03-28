How cleaning up pollution may be heating the planet

How cleaning up pollution may be heating the planet5 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:30 AM IST
Aerosols may have been cooling the atmosphere as much as some greenhouse gases have been warming it. But they are bad for our health.
One of the rare bits of good news in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report last week carries a sting in its tail. Thanks to human activity, we’ve actually managed to slow the progress of global warming over the past two centuries by as much as 0.8 degrees Celsius.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×