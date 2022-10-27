How climate change affects cities’ daily temperatures, mapped

Pershing and his team use data from NOAA’s Global Forecast System to compare climate models with and without human-caused climate change, presenting the probability of the difference using a scale from -5 to 5, with 0 denoting no climate effect. For instance, if Miami gets a 5 on a given day, the temperature there that day is at least five times more likely because of climate change. Or if Kathmandu is swathed in gray at -2, the temperature there is two times less likely to occur at that date as a result of global warming.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}