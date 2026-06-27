How close is the India-US trade deal? US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says, ‘we are confident…’

As negotiations on the proposed India-US trade agreement move into their final phase, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that only a “handful of issues” remain unresolved and expressed confidence that the deal could be concluded within weeks or months.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interaction with IANS in Washington, Gor noted that recent discussions in New Delhi between US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had helped advance the negotiations.

“A lot of it is, the language has to be written. I was in those meetings 48 hours ago with Greer in Delhi, and we met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is a great friend of mine. It was very productive. There are a handful of issues that remain. A lot of it now is on the language that ultimately both sides will sign. We are confident that over the next few weeks and months, it will get done," he said.

Seeking to temper expectations over the pace of negotiations, Gor pointed out that trade agreements often take years to conclude.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

“To put it in perspective, we have been working on this deal for a year and a half. The European Union deal, which is still not done, has been in the works for 20 years. Everybody asks why this is taking so long, but we are on an incredible trajectory to get it done," he added.

Advertisement

A trade agreement could help protect Indian exporters from the risk of higher US tariffs while supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to establish India as a global manufacturing hub. For Washington, such a deal would provide greater access to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and further its strategy of reducing supply-chain dependence on China.

Referring to the Trump administration’s long-term outlook for the Washington–New Delhi trade relationship, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that ties between the top leadership of both countries remain strong and are continuing to deepen.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have an amazing relationship. They've nurtured it over many years. Just last week, they met at the G7 in Evian, France, and I was there as well, and they agreed to take the relationship to the next level. This includes the trade deal that we're working on, but it also covers every aspect of the relationship. We expect the relationship to continue developing and only move to a higher and higher level with every passing week,” Greer said.

Advertisement

India’s exports to the United States rose to $87.3 billion in the financial year ending March, while imports from the US increased 17.2% to $53.48 billion.

In February, India and the US unveiled a trade framework that lowered tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%. However, days later, the US Supreme Court invalidated President Donald Trump’s broad global tariff policy, creating fresh uncertainty over the timeline for implementing the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer