How common are gym-related cardiac arrests? Study reveals crucial data2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Around 77 (1.9%) of the 4,078 sudden cardiac arrest instances in adults aged around 65 are linked to activities like exercise
Busting a common myth, a recent study has cited that sudden cardiac arrest incidents that are linked to sporting activities are very rare occurrences. That is, 2 or 3 such incidents are seen per 1,00,000 older individuals annually.
