How Congress might upend Section 230, the law big tech is built on
9 min read.01:42 PM IST
The Wall Street Journal
Lawmakers have sweeping plans to change the foundational covenant between the government and internet platforms. Some experts are cheering, others are wondering if they’ll be burning down the internet rather than saving it.
Change is likely coming for Section 230, the law that protects online platforms from being held liable for things users say on them. As one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump attempted to strike down the law. President Biden has also said it should be revoked.
More than 20 proposals to update Section 230 have surfaced on the Hill, originating from both sides of the aisle. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and John Thune (R-S.D.), plan to reintroduce one of them, the PACT Act, in the coming weeks, says Sen. Thune. A competing bill was recently proposed by a trio of Democratic U.S. senators on Feb. 5. Its intention, as its backers wrote, is to make social-media companies “accountable for enabling cyberstalking, targeted harassment and discrimination."