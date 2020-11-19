How Covid-19 could change workplace technology

In the physical design of the workplace, you’ll need a balance between collaborative and private space. Before Covid, we were seeing a move toward open offices and dense co-working spaces. Now we might see a reversal of the densification trend. Workspaces will be redesigned to reduce density and to increase adaptability. Workstations will be spaced farther apart. Videoconferencing rooms will allow physical and virtual employees to work together seamlessly. Employees will rotate schedules and will work from home a few days and in the office on other days.