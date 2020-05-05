Spending in the early days of the crisis shot up before subsequently declining, according to a study quantifying the spending decisions of households during the covid-19 crisis in the US.

There was a 50% jump in household spending in the early days of the crisis (26 February to 10 March), finds the study by Scott R. Baker of Northwestern University and other researchers. Grocery spending shot up by 7.5% within this period and remained higher than usual till 27 March.

The authors find a subsequent decline in overall spending with restrictions on outdoor services being imposed. This decline is the least for credit card purchases, as households continued to pay for essentials through this mode, says the study. The overall spending cut is double in states that issued strict stay-at-home orders in the US, though grocery spending tripled in these states.

The study examines the transaction-level financial data and demographic details, such as age, family size and education levels, for 4,735 consumers, and uses polling data from the Gallup Daily Tracker to predict the political party leanings of users.

The study also uses social distancing statistics from the Unacast scoreboard to ascertain the impact of mobility on spending. The authors track covid-19’s news reporting in the US to identify the government’s reaction to the outbreak across states where the consumers live.

Between party affiliations, the overall spending of Republicans was more than that of Democrats, say the researchers. The authors attribute this to higher levels of caution exercised early by Democrats, as suggested by US polls. The study also finds that households with children, women, and people of older age groups tended to stock up more in the early days. Consequently, the cut-back in spending in later weeks was the highest for these households.

