How crypto funded the Hamas war

The U.S. designated Hamas a terrorist organization in 1997, limiting the group’s access to the international banking system. Israel’s blockade of Gaza has made it hard for Hamas to obtain physical cash. Researchers say the group has often resorted to a network of tunnels to smuggle in bills. Israeli officials said in recent years most of Iran’s financing of Hamas moved through the chain of hawala dealers and money-service providers that are spread across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Turkey.