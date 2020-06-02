Germany could afford a quicker lockdown exit than some other European nations not just because of strong health facilities, but also because of some local cultural habits, two Belgian researchers have suggested.

“Contact matrices"—diagrams showing how often people meet—drawn up by the authors showed that Germans do not meet each other as often as Italians and Belgians. This could give the country an advantage during the covid-19 lockdowns, the University of Namur researchers claimed.

The matrices, based on social contact surveys, were the densest for Italy, one of the worst-affected countries in Europe. Italians are a more family-centred society and visit relatives frequently.

This means Italy may need stricter physical distancing and higher testing to lift the lockdown, while Germany can adopt less strict measures and re-open its economy earlier, the authors said.

Other cultural aspects could also explain the faster spread of the coronavirus in Western Europe. Cultural gestures in this part, such as hugging and kissing , as opposed to the Japanese habit of maintaining physical distance, may be factors in determining containment measures, said researchers.

The research has also suggested that even genetics could have shaped the different trajectories of covid-19. Germany, Eastern Europe, and even southern Italy, may have benefited from a gene variant that is more resistant to the virus and is absent among populations in the UK, Belgium and northern Italy. Northern Italy was a coronavirus hotspot.

Culture, the researchers concluded, was one of the many factors that could be at play in the varying intensity of the pandemic.

This is even more important to consider for large countries, such as India and Russia, as common exit strategies all across could be impractical, they added.

