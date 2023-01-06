How dangerous is Covid variant XBB.1.5? Here’s what we know so far

How dangerous is XBB.1.5?

There are currently no statistics, according to the WHO, on severity or a clinical picture of its impact. It stated that although there was no sign that the severity had changed, the enhanced transmissibility was still a cause for concern. Van Kerkhove claimed that, because so many other respiratory viruses were also in circulation, the WHO was unable to link the rise in hospitalisations in the northeastern United States to the variation.