How did COVID-19 start? Another report supports ‘Lab Leak’ theory2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Republicans in the US Senate who looked into the origin of the virus speculate that COVID-19 may have originated from a lab leak.
It seems like everyone has an opinion on how COVID-19 came to exist. US Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee have questioned the National Institutes of Health about the alleged “lab leak". But, most scientists agree with the conclusion made in a Science Magazine article published in August that the virus most likely transferred from animal to person at the crowded wet markets in Wuhan, China.