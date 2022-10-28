It seems like everyone has an opinion on how COVID-19 came to exist. US Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee have questioned the National Institutes of Health about the alleged “lab leak". But, most scientists agree with the conclusion made in a Science Magazine article published in August that the virus most likely transferred from animal to person at the crowded wet markets in Wuhan, China.

Republicans in the US Senate who looked into the origin of the virus speculate that COVID-19 may have originated from a lab leak, however they stress that there isn't conclusive proof of this.

It’s concerning since the lab leak theory is “not motivated by scientific fact", said Gigi Gronvall. According to the senior scholar and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the data supporting an animal trading origin is "very solid".

The study should serve as a guide for the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international institutions and scholars, said ranking member of the panel Sen. Richard Burr.

Despite the fact that the research was first made public by Burr's team, Senate HELP Chair Patty Murray indicated she was still committed to cooperating with Burr on a probe into the origins of COVID-19. The bipartisan pandemic preparation legislation (S. 3799) that the HELP Committee endorsed in March, according to Murray, included undertaking a complete review of how COVID-19 initially evolved.

However, the formation of a separate task force to look into the COVID-19 genesis was recommended by the bill, so that there is no such similar situation again as it is crucial that everyone takes note of the lessons from this pandemic, Murray said.

