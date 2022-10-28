Home / News / World /  How did COVID-19 start? Another report supports ‘Lab Leak’ theory

It seems like everyone has an opinion on how COVID-19 came to exist. US Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee have questioned the National Institutes of Health about the alleged “lab leak". But, most scientists agree with the conclusion made in a Science Magazine article published in August that the virus most likely transferred from animal to person at the crowded wet markets in Wuhan, China.

Republicans in the US Senate who looked into the origin of the virus speculate that COVID-19 may have originated from a lab leak, however they stress that there isn't conclusive proof of this.

It’s concerning since the lab leak theory is “not motivated by scientific fact", said Gigi Gronvall. According to the senior scholar and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the data supporting an animal trading origin is "very solid".

The virus that caused COVID-19 might have started from a lab leak, according to US Senate Republicans who looked into its origins; however, they emphasise that the findings are inconclusive.

Also Read: Tastes like milk tea: Here comes China's ‘needle-free’ inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

The study should serve as a guide for the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international institutions and scholars, said ranking member of the panel Sen. Richard Burr.

Despite the fact that the research was first made public by Burr's team, Senate HELP Chair Patty Murray indicated she was still committed to cooperating with Burr on a probe into the origins of COVID-19. The bipartisan pandemic preparation legislation (S. 3799) that the HELP Committee endorsed in March, according to Murray, included undertaking a complete review of how COVID-19 initially evolved.

Also Read: You may still get COVID even if you’re vaccinated; watch out for these 5 symptoms

However, the formation of a separate task force to look into the COVID-19 genesis was recommended by the bill, so that there is no such similar situation again as it is crucial that everyone takes note of the lessons from this pandemic, Murray said.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Flu is rearing its head sooner than usual this year, with the CDC citing increased activity in most of the country. (Photo: iStock)
wsj

Possible RSV, Covid-19 and flu collision has doctors worried. What to know

5 min read . 27 Oct 2022
Virus-Outbreak-China

China rolls out oral vaccine for Covid-19

1 min read . 26 Oct 2022
China has launched a vaccine for Covid-19 that can be inhaled through mouth (AP)

China launches Covid-19 vaccine inhaled through mouth

2 min read . 26 Oct 2022
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout