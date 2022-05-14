How did scientists manage to grow plants on lunal soil? All you need to know

"This research is critical to NASA's long-term human exploration goals," said Bill Nelson, the head of the US space agency. "We'll need to use resources found on the Moon and Mars to develop food sources for future astronauts living and operating in deep space." The study has been published in the journal Communications Biology on Thursday. However, according to the study's University of Florida authors, much remains to be studied on the topic, and they intend to leave no stone unturned.