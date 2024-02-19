Russian President Vladimir Putin's archrival and opposition leader Alexei Navalny died under suspicious circumstances last week in an Arctic prison. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Russian media reports, his body was found in a hospital mortuary in the Arctic two days after his death with “signs of bruises" on his body.

On being asked how Russian President Putin reacted on hearing about Navalny's death, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, " I have nothing to add."

His death came three years into his imprisonment in Russia. During the three years in jail, his health deteriorated significantly. He died in one of Russia's harshest prisons in the Far North region.

While speaking to reporters, Dmitry Peskov said the investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny is going on. The Kremlin spokesperson also slammed “vulgar statements" over the Kremlin's responsibility for Navalny's death.

"At the moment, the results of the investigation have not been released, they are unknown," he said on Monday.

So far, the opposition leader's family has been waiting to receive the dead body of Navalny. However, Russian authorities have refused to do so. The news of the demise of Navalny has sparked protest by his followers and supporters who have accused the Kremlin of being "killers" trying to “cover their tracks."

The death of Navalny has received huge reactions from Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who has said Putin carries responsibility for Navalny's death.

"In these conditions, when there is no information, it is unacceptable to make such blatantly vulgar remarks," Peskov said on Monday, without specifying which statements he was referring to.

On Monday, Peskov also said that he could not clarify the exact time when Navalny's body could be released to his family as it was not a matter for the president's office.

Alexei Navalny is known to be one of the most vocal critics of President Putin. He died on Friday at the age of 47. His death occurred while facing imprisonment over charges that are widely seen as a punishment for his campaigns against Putin.

