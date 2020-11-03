How early votes are tallied is likely to cause shifts in election night results

The early ballots being cast in record numbers this election are counted at varying times in different states, so partial results showing which presidential candidate is ahead Tuesday night are likely to fluctuate.

Early voting generally falls into two kinds—voting by mail and voting in person prior to Election Day. Those early in-person votes are often included in the initial partial results posted by many states, along with some Election Day results, after polls close.

Mail ballots require more time to open, verify and otherwise process, and so some states add them to results later. Some of those states, including Pennsylvania, don’t start opening and counting mail ballots until Election Day.

Arizona, Florida, Iowa and Ohio plan to include most mail and early in-person ballots received before Election Day among the results released on Tuesday night.

As a consequence, results announced after polls close are a patchwork of partial tallies, combining early in-person ballots, votes cast on Election Day and mail ballots.

The pandemic-driven turn to mail ballots by many voters is compounding the burden on election workers, officials say, lengthening the time needed to tally results in some states.

In Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Monday that the state estimates that it will take through Friday for all ballots to be counted, given the roughly 3 million absentee ballots being cast. Election officials will count both absentee and in-person votes on parallel tracks starting Tuesday, she said, so Election Day results will include both.

“You’re going to see a mix of both at the end of the day," said Ms. Benson, a Democrat, in remarks to reporters.

Election officials across the country are cautioning Americans to be patient—and not read too much into early results—as they handle an unprecedented flood of mail ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The flow of results on election night is always subject to many factors, including some localities reporting vote counts earlier than others. Election night results are always unofficial, and states routinely take days to weeks to certify election results.

This year, surveys have shown Democrats are more likely to vote early—either in-person or through the mail—and Republicans are more likely to vote on Election Day.

That has led to projections among election analysts that in some states where Election Day ballots are reported first, early results may show a lead for President Trump or Republican candidates only to see that give way to former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats as more mail ballots are counted.

Hawkfish, a Democratic data firm started by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, detailed in a report the potential for what it called a “Red Mirage," showing Mr. Trump leading in some swing states on election night but then losing days later.

States where early ballots are included in initial results might not see a “Red Mirage," or even might see the inverse with Mr. Biden holding a lead that then shrinks as more votes are tallied.

Mr. Trump said Sunday that he won’t declare victory prematurely. But he has made remarks criticizing ballots counted after Election Day and said he wants the winner of the presidential election to be decided on election night.

But David Becker, executive director and founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation & Research, said ballots are always counted after Election Day. “It’s not only normal, every single state does it," he said.

All states have offered some form of early voting by mail or in person, ahead of Election Day, the last day for voting, though some states limit those options to only certain voters. Roughly 20 states and the District of Columbia accept ballots through the mail after Election Day. Those ballots usually must be postmarked by Election Day, or earlier, depending on each state’s rules.

In Ohio, ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results, which the state’s secretary of state must certify by Nov. 28.

Most states, including North Carolina, allow election officials to get a head start on processing mail ballots—which includes opening envelopes and verifying signatures among other steps—before Election Day. That saves time in counting and releasing results.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said Sunday it expects to report 97% or more of all ballots cast by the end of election night.

In Iowa, election officials began counting mail ballots and in-person early votes on Monday morning, and those will likely be in the first batch of results reported after polls close, said Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Iowa secretary of state’s office. The state expects that all ballots received by Election Day will be reported in the unofficial results either on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

