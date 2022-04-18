Twitter shares have risen about 15% since Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company on April 4 but, at $45.08 as of April 14, are well shy of his offer price, reflecting doubts that a deal will go through. Tesla has dropped 9.2% in the same period, as its investors grapple with the prospect of its CEO being distracted with another public company or passion project. The electric-vehicle maker is also under pressure in China, where its massive Shanghai automobile factory has been shuttered for weeks by the region’s Covid-19 lockdowns.