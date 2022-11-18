How Elon Musk made Twitter a mess. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 07:00 PM IST
It has been almost a month since Elon Musk took over Twitter, but it is still not clear what he actually wants to do with it
It has been almost a month since Elon Musk took over Twitter, but it is still not clear what he actually wants to do with it
Love him or hate him, but you can't really ignore Elon Musk. Since his much debated Twitter takeover, we have seen a different side of the tech billionaire- his indecisiveness.