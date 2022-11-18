Love him or hate him, but you can't really ignore Elon Musk. Since his much debated Twitter takeover, we have seen a different side of the tech billionaire- his indecisiveness.

His countless bizarre actions have been highly criticised but Musk argues that those were required to justify the expensive takeover. Finally, it has been almost a month since he became the ‘Chief Twit’, but it is still not clear what he actually wants to do with the company. Here is how Musk managed to create a complete mockery of Twitter.