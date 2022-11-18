How Elon Musk made Twitter a mess. 10 points

Love him or hate him, but you can't really ignore Elon Musk. Since his much debated Twitter takeover, we have seen a different side of the tech billionaire- his indecisiveness.
His countless bizarre actions have been highly criticised but Musk argues that those were required to justify the expensive takeover. Finally, it has been almost a month since he became the ‘Chief Twit’, but it is still not clear what he actually wants to do with the company. Here is how Musk managed to create a complete mockery of Twitter.
- Immediately after the takeover, he fires top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde
- Musk proposed setting up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints". He informed about re-introducing Vine, short-length videos like insta reels and Tiktok. He also spoke about incorporating long length Youtube-like videos and notes for bigger writeups. Basically, a complete makeover for the social media platform.
- One of the most critisiced actions was the layoffs across the board. In just one day, he sacked half the workforce of the company through email. Employees were asked not to come to the office till they get clarity about their roles. Within the next few days, the company calls back dozens of employees.
- Ignoring the internal team's warning, Elon Musk remains stern on $8 subscription service that gives the user a verified blue check mark and other features. The teams cited that no public figure will pay money to be verified, they had also warned about fake accounts and impersonation.
- On November 8, Twitter introduces an "Official" label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product.
- And the very next day, Musk tweets that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out.
- On 11 November, Twitter paused the $8 blue check subscription citing that fake accounts mushroomed, and brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.
- However, Musk is still stern on the move saying that the blue check subscription service will be relaunched on 29 November. Noting that it is just a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline.
- On Wednesday, Musk emailed Twitter employees, saying: "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore". The employees would have let the company know if they wanted to stick around by Thursday, or else they can take a severance package and quit.
- Following this, the company saw mass resignation with many commenting that they do not want to give in to such threats.
