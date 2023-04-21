Billionaire Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship. He said that the team learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months. The Starship exploded during its first flight on Thursday, despite being the most powerful rocket ever built by SpaceX.

“Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months," Musk tweeted.

The rocket, which carried no people or satellites, was aimed to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas.

However, the booster that was to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, didn't peel and eventually led to exploded four minutes into the flight, plummeting into the gulf.

As per the plan the Starship should have separated from the super-heavy booster but the rocket continues to rotate. On this, the commentators said, "This does not appear to be a nominal situation," and following this the rocket exploded in the sky.

Despite the failure to complete the full flight test, SpaceX declared it a success. "We cleared the tower which was our only hope," said Kate Tice, a SpaceX quality systems engineer.

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary. Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!," SpaceX tweeted.