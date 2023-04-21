How Elon Musk reacted after SpaceX rocket explosion?1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:03 AM IST
Elon Musk's Starship exploded during its first flight on Thursday, despite being the most powerful rocket ever built by SpaceX.
Billionaire Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship. He said that the team learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months. The Starship exploded during its first flight on Thursday, despite being the most powerful rocket ever built by SpaceX.
