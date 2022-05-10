Elon Musk is quite active on social media. His recent tweet about his ‘possible death under mysterious circumstances’ has sparked a lot of chatter on Twitter..

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya", Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted on Monday.

The tweet on death under mysterious circumstances met with varied responses.

The tweet did not go down well with his mother Maye Musk who was visibly angry with it.

"That's not funny", Maye Musk tweeted.

Musk was quick to apologise as he said “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive".

Elon Musk recently announced his decision to buy Twitter for $44 Billion

Elon Musk's ‘possible death under mysterious circumstances’ tweet came just after the Tesla chief's post that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer that says he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment". "And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool."

The two posts sparked speculation on whether the Tesla CEO is facing threats from Russia for helping Ukraine amid the war.