Amid billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink declined by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to get nearly $900 million in subsidies, his mother Maye Musk expressed his anger and displeasure against the move, saying she is 'furious'. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Maye Musk she wrote, “I am the mother of @elonmusk His goal is to make this world a better place. @POTUS wants to stop him. Have you any idea how furious I am? People in other countries are proud of Elon and do not understand the US President's motive. Please tell me how I should answer them." She even accused US President Joe Biden of hating her son's attempts to 'make this world a better place' and hit out at the FCC for joining a 'growing list of federal agencies engaging in the regulatory harassment of Elon Musk'. ALSO READ: Elon Musk University? Tesla maker pledges $100 million to launch school in Texas: Report Earlier, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr argued that the US President unjustly targeted the Starlink founder when he gave federal agencies the green light to go after him after he purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October. He took to X and wrote, "President Biden stood at a White House podium & stated that Elon Musk 'is worth being looked at.' When asked 'How?' President Biden responded 'There's a lot of ways.' There certainly are. The DOJ, FAA, FTC, NLRB, SDNY, & FWS have all taken action. The FCC now joins them."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also reiterated his mother's claims and said that the White House was changing the rules to prevent SpaceX from competing.

"Doesn't make sense. Starlink is the only company actually solving rural broadband at scale! They should arguably dissolve the program and return funds to taxpayers, but definitely not send it those who aren't getting the job done," Musk wrote.

"What actually happened is that the companies that lobbied for this massive earmark (not us) thought they would win, but instead were outperformed by Starlink, so now they're changing the rules to prevent SpaceX from competing," he added.

According to Newsweek, the FCC didn't stray from its 2022 decision when it ruled again, explaining that it felt Starlink had failed to meet basic program requirements and couldn't deliver on its promised services.

