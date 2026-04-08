From ‘Iran victory’ to cautious optimism: How global media is reporting the US-Iran ceasefire agreement

The US, Israel, and Iran have agreed on a 15-day ceasefire after 40 days of war, bringing a pause to one of the most consequential conflicts in recent times. The US and Iran are expected to meet in Islamabad in the coming days for the Pakistan-facilitated peace talks.

The world has reacted positively to the ceasefire announcement, with most expressing hopes for a peaceful, long-term settlement for the conflict that nearly threatened to destabilise the global economy.

Global media coverage This optimism was also evident in global media coverage of the ceasefire announcement.

Western media outlets like CNN and DW focused on the conditional nature of the truce, emphasising President Trump’s demand for the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.

The New York Times, print edition, had a simple headline, reading “US and Iran Agree to Two-Week Ceasefire,” while the Washington Post also put focus on Trump’s threat, saying “Trump pulls back on threats as US, Israel and Iran reach a 2-week ceasefire deal.”

11th-hour deal The Guardian, while announcing the ceasefire deal, also shed light on the mood in Iran, saying “Jubilation on streets of Tehran as Iran and US agree two-week ceasefire".

The BBC focused on the fragile nature of the ceasefire and how the world at large was hoping for Iran, the US, and Israel to agree on suspending the hostilities.

Other media outlets like CBS highlighted the ‘11th hour’ deal and Trump’s threat hours earlier.

What Iranian media said Over in Iran, state-run IRIB and other domestic outlets framed the ceasefire as Tehran’s "victory". They claimed that Iran's military resilience and retaliatory strikes forced the US to step back, with officials stating that "almost all goals of the war have been achieved".

Press TV’s headline read, “Iran declares 'historic victory' over US, says enemy forced to accept its proposal.” The Tehran Times also described the agreement as a "historic victory" for Iran.

What is next for the US and Iran? United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Washington intends to demand a total cessation of uranium enrichment in Iran, while simultaneously initiating discussions regarding sanctions relief and tariff reductions.

"There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear 'dust'," he said.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that the United States is prepared to "work closely with Iran" following the recent hostilities. He further suggested that the foundations for a more comprehensive international settlement have effectively been established.

Trump described the arrangement as a "double-sided CEASEFIRE!" The US had "already met and exceeded all Military objectives" and is now "very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

The President further acknowledged Iran's 10-point proposal as a "workable basis on which to negotiate," noting that "almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to."