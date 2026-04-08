From ‘Iran victory’ to cautious optimism: How global media is reporting the US-Iran ceasefire agreement

The US, Israel, and Iran have agreed on a 15-day ceasefire after 40 days of war, bringing a pause to one of the most consequential conflicts in recent times. The US and Iran are expected to meet in Islamabad in the coming days for the Pakistan-facilitated peace talks.

The world has reacted positively to the ceasefire announcement, with most expressing hopes for a peaceful, long-term settlement for the conflict that nearly threatened to destabilise the global economy.

Global media coverage This optimism was also evident in global media coverage of the ceasefire announcement.

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Western media outlets like CNN and DW focused on the conditional nature of the truce, emphasising President Trump’s demand for the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.

The New York Times, print edition, had a simple headline, reading “US and Iran Agree to Two-Week Ceasefire,” while the Washington Post also put focus on Trump’s threat, saying “Trump pulls back on threats as US, Israel and Iran reach a 2-week ceasefire deal.”

11th-hour deal The Guardian, while announcing the ceasefire deal, also shed light on the mood in Iran, saying “Jubilation on streets of Tehran as Iran and US agree two-week ceasefire".

The BBC focused on the fragile nature of the ceasefire and how the world at large was hoping for Iran, the US, and Israel to agree on suspending the hostilities.

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Other media outlets like CBS highlighted the ‘11th hour’ deal and Trump’s threat hours earlier.

What Iranian media said Over in Iran, state-run IRIB and other domestic outlets framed the ceasefire as Tehran’s "victory". They claimed that Iran's military resilience and retaliatory strikes forced the US to step back, with officials stating that "almost all goals of the war have been achieved".

Press TV’s headline read, “Iran declares 'historic victory' over US, says enemy forced to accept its proposal.” The Tehran Times also described the agreement as a "historic victory" for Iran.

What is next for the US and Iran? United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Washington intends to demand a total cessation of uranium enrichment in Iran, while simultaneously initiating discussions regarding sanctions relief and tariff reductions.

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"There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear 'dust'," he said.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that the United States is prepared to "work closely with Iran" following the recent hostilities. He further suggested that the foundations for a more comprehensive international settlement have effectively been established.

Trump described the arrangement as a "double-sided CEASEFIRE!" The US had "already met and exceeded all Military objectives" and is now "very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

The President further acknowledged Iran's 10-point proposal as a "workable basis on which to negotiate," noting that "almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to."

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Key Takeaways The ceasefire marks a significant pause in a 40-day conflict, raising hopes for lasting peace.

Media interpretations vary widely, highlighting both optimism and skepticism regarding future negotiations.

Iranian state media frames the ceasefire as a victory, while Western outlets emphasize the conditionality of the truce.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.